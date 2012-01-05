LONDON Red Bull Racing have thrown a Formula One lifeline to Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi by appointing him as their test and reserve after he was discarded as a race driver by sister team Toro Rosso.

The 23-year-old will attend grands prix as backup for double world champion Sebastian Vettel and Australian Mark Webber and will also be available to Toro Rosso should they need a stand-in.

"It's good to remain with Red Bull for another year and have this opportunity with the World Championship winning team," Buemi said in a statement.

"I would prefer to be driving at the races of course, but working with Red Bull Racing on the development of their car and providing them with feedback throughout the season is the next best thing."

Buemi has been backed by Red Bull since 2004 and made his race debut in 2009 with Italian-based Toro Rosso, who will have an all-new line-up next year.

"He already knows the team well from his time with us in 2008 and has gained significant race experience over the past three years," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said.

"He will complete important test and simulation work for us throughout the year and will be in attendance at each grand prix."

Toro Rosso said separately on their website (www.scuderiatororosso.com) that the Swiss would step in for them if the team "found itself short of a driver at a grand prix".

Only former champions Williams and struggling HRT have clear vacancies remaining for the season that starts in Australia on March 18.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John O'Brien and John Mehaffey)