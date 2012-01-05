(Adds Toro Rosso role)
LONDON Jan 5 Red Bull Racing have thrown
a Formula One lifeline to Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi by
appointing him as their test and reserve after he was discarded
as a race driver by sister team Toro Rosso.
The 23-year-old will attend grands prix as backup for double
world champion Sebastian Vettel and Australian Mark Webber and
will also be available to Toro Rosso should they need a
stand-in.
"It's good to remain with Red Bull for another year and have
this opportunity with the World Championship winning team,"
Buemi said in a statement.
"I would prefer to be driving at the races of course, but
working with Red Bull Racing on the development of their car and
providing them with feedback throughout the season is the next
best thing."
Buemi has been backed by Red Bull since 2004 and made his
race debut in 2009 with Italian-based Toro Rosso, who will have
an all-new line-up next year.
"He already knows the team well from his time with us in
2008 and has gained significant race experience over the past
three years," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said.
"He will complete important test and simulation work for us
throughout the year and will be in attendance at each grand
prix."
Toro Rosso said separately on their website
(www.scuderiatororosso.com) that the Swiss would step in for
them if the team "found itself short of a driver at a grand
prix".
Only former champions Williams and struggling HRT have clear
vacancies remaining for the season that starts in Australia on
March 18.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John O'Brien and John
Mehaffey)