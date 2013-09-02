LONDON British driver James Calado has been appointed reserve at Force India and will take part in free practice at several of the year's remaining races including Italy this weekend, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

"I'm pleased to confirm that we've signed James as our third driver. We worked with him during the Silverstone test (in July) and he impressed everyone with his speed and consistency," principal Vijay Mallya said in a statement.

"We've always tried to support young drivers and this is a great opportunity for James to gain some valuable experience of driving during Formula One race events."

The 24-year-old is currently competing in the GP2 support series.

The Force India third driver position has led to race seats in the past with Britain's Paul Di Resta, Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and France's Jules Bianchi all current racers who carried out the role previously. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)