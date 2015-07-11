LONDON Azerbaijan will make its Formula One debut in July next year with Germany returning after a year's absence, according to a 21-race provisional calendar published by the sport's governing body on Friday.

Malaysia moves to a September slot, with the race back-to-back with Singapore, while Russia takes a May 1 slot as the fourth race of the year a weekend after Bahrain.

This year's calendar has 19 races, with Germany absent for financial reasons and Mexico making its return for the first time since 1992, and 21 would be a record number.

Provisional calendar:

April 3 - Australia

April 10 - China

April 24 - Bahrain

May 1 - Russia

May 15 - Spain

May 29 - Monaco

June 12 - Canada

June 26 - Britain

July 3 - Austria

July 17 - Azerbaijan

July 31 - Germany

Aug 7 - Hungary

Aug 28 - Belgium

Sept 4 - Italy

Sept 18 - Singapore

Sept 25 - Malaysia

Oct 9 - Japan

Oct 23 - U.S.

Oct 30 - Mexico

Nov 13 - Brazil

Nov 27 - Abu Dhabi

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Hayward)