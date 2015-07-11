Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
LONDON Azerbaijan will make its Formula One debut in July next year with Germany returning after a year's absence, according to a 21-race provisional calendar published by the sport's governing body on Friday.
Malaysia moves to a September slot, with the race back-to-back with Singapore, while Russia takes a May 1 slot as the fourth race of the year a weekend after Bahrain.
This year's calendar has 19 races, with Germany absent for financial reasons and Mexico making its return for the first time since 1992, and 21 would be a record number.
Provisional calendar:
April 3 - Australia
April 10 - China
April 24 - Bahrain
May 1 - Russia
May 15 - Spain
May 29 - Monaco
June 12 - Canada
June 26 - Britain
July 3 - Austria
July 17 - Azerbaijan
July 31 - Germany
Aug 7 - Hungary
Aug 28 - Belgium
Sept 4 - Italy
Sept 18 - Singapore
Sept 25 - Malaysia
Oct 9 - Japan
Oct 23 - U.S.
Oct 30 - Mexico
Nov 13 - Brazil
Nov 27 - Abu Dhabi
