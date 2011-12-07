LONDON Dec 7 Formula One's 2012 calendar
was approved unchanged at a meeting of the governing body's
World Motor Sports Council in New Delhi on Wednesday despite
previous uncertainty about races in Bahrain and the United
States, FIA sources told Reuters.
The 20-race calendar had been in doubt after Formula One
supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggested the U.S. Grand Prix at a new
circuit to be built in Austin, Texas, looked unlikely.
There has also been uncertainty about Bahrain's race,
cancelled this year due to civil unrest.
"The calendar is unchanged," one FIA source said.
