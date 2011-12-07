LONDON Dec 7 Formula One's 2012 calendar was approved unchanged at a meeting of the governing body's World Motor Sports Council in New Delhi on Wednesday despite previous uncertainty about races in Bahrain and the United States, FIA sources told Reuters.

The 20-race calendar had been in doubt after Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggested the U.S. Grand Prix at a new circuit to be built in Austin, Texas, looked unlikely.

There has also been uncertainty about Bahrain's race, cancelled this year due to civil unrest.

"The calendar is unchanged," one FIA source said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)