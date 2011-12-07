* Formula One calendar unchanged
LONDON, Dec 7 Formula One will race in the
United States next year after organisers of a new grand prix in
Texas reached a deal with commercial supemo Bernie Ecclestone on
Wednesday.
"Mr Ecclestone received his check today," Red McCombs, a
founder of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, said in a
statement.
That race, and the Bahrain Grand Prix which had to be
cancelled this year due to civil unrest, had looked doubtful
ahead of a meeting of Formula One's governing body in New Delhi
but both were given the green light.
"The 2012 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar was
confirmed as previously published," the International Automobile
Federation said in a statement.
Construction work was halted at the 5.5 kms Circuit of the
Americas, which will be the first purpose-built F1 facility in
the United States, last month amid wrangling over fees due to
Ecclstone.
The 81-year-old Briton had handed organisers a contract
ultimatum of this week.
Track officials in Austin said the 10-year deal was back on
and building work would resume immediately for the Nov. 18 race.
Bobby Epstein, another founding partner, said: "Our
investors have believed all along that this project has
tremendous benefit for our region, and provides a strong
economic engine for the future.
"We're glad that Tavo's vision of bringing F1 to the people
of Texas will become a reality," he added, referring to the
original promoter Tavo Hellmund who has now stepped aside.
Sources at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting said
changes to the calendar, published at the end of August with
only countries rather than specific venues mentioned, were not
discussed.
Ecclestone had doubted the U.S. race would happen when asked
by Reuters at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix last month.
"The truth is they're not complying with the terms and
conditions of the contract," he said. "And as we make the
contract, we will award, the event or not award the event."
The race will be the first in the United States for Formula
One since Indianapolis in 2007.
Another U.S. grand prix is scheduled for New Jersey, on a
street circuit against a backdrop of New York's Manhattan
skyline, in 2013.
"We have a substantial number of fans who have expressed
interest in buying tickets and hospitality, so today is a win
for all of them as much as it is for Circuit of The Americas,"
said Steve Sexton, president of Circuit of The Americas, in the
statement.
There has also been uncertainty about Bahrain's race,
cancelled this year due to civil unrest that continues to
trouble the Gulf kingdom, although Ecclestone has consistently
said the grand prix will go ahead.
Bahrain has an April 22 slot on the calendar, later than
this year's cancelled race which was kept on the 2011 calendar
and then rolled back until events on the ground forced
organisers to admit defeat.
A bomb placed under a vehicle exploded near the British
embassy in Bahrain's capital Manama on Sunday, causing no
casualties.
A majority of the Formula One teams are British-based.
