By Alan Baldwin

LONDON, Dec 7 Formula One will race in the United States next year after organisers of a new grand prix in Texas reached a deal with commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone on Wednesday.

"Mr Ecclestone received his check today," Red McCombs, a founder of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, said in a statement.

Ecclestone confirmed the agreement in a separate email to the local American-Statesman newspaper: "Yes, there will be a race there. We hope it will be for 10 years."

The U.S. race and the Bahrain Grand Prix, which had to be cancelled this year due to civil unrest, had looked uncertain ahead of a meeting of Formula One's governing body in New Delhi but both were given the green light.

"The 2012 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar was confirmed as previously published," the International Automobile Federation said in a statement.

Construction work at the 5.5km Texas track, the first purpose-built F1 facility in the United States, was halted last month amid wrangling over fees due to Ecclestone.

The 81-year-old Briton had handed organisers a contract ultimatum of this week.

Track officials in Austin said building work would resume immediately for the Nov. 18 race.

Bobby Epstein, a founding partner, said: "Our investors have believed all along that this project has tremendous benefit for our region, and provides a strong economic engine for the future.

"We're glad that Tavo's vision of bringing F1 to the people of Texas will become a reality," he added, referring to the original promoter Tavo Hellmund who has now stepped aside.

"Mr Ecclestone is a masterful negotiator. He fights hard for his company's best interests," Epstein told the Statesman.

SUSBTANTIAL INTEREST

Sources at the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting said changes to the calendar, published at the end of August with only countries rather than specific venues mentioned, were not discussed.

Ecclestone had doubted the U.S. race would happen when asked by Reuters at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix last month.

"The truth is they're not complying with the terms and conditions of the contract," he said. "And as we make the contract, we will award the event or not award the event."

The race will be the first in the United States for Formula One since Indianapolis in 2007. Another U.S. grand prix is scheduled for New Jersey, on a street circuit against a backdrop of New York's Manhattan skyline, in 2013.

"We have a substantial number of fans who have expressed interest in buying tickets and hospitality, so today is a win for all of them as much as it is for Circuit of The Americas," said circuit president Steve Sexton.

Bahrain's April 22 slot had been called into question by some in Formula One due to the civil unrest that continues to trouble the Gulf kingdom, although Ecclestone has consistently said it will go ahead.

However last year's race was only removed from the 2011 calendar when events on the ground forced organisers to admit defeat.

A bomb placed under a vehicle exploded near the British embassy in Bahrain's capital Manama on Sunday. There were no casualties.

A bomb placed under a vehicle exploded near the British embassy in Bahrain's capital Manama on Sunday. There were no casualties.