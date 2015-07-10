LONDON, July 10 Azerbaijan will make its Formula One debut in July next year with Germany returning after a year's absence, according to a 21-race provisional calendar published by the sport's governing body on Friday. Malaysia moves to a September slot, with the race back-to-back with Singapore, while Russia takes a May 1 slot as the fourth race of the year a weekend after Bahrain. This year's calendar has 19 races, with Germany absent for financial reasons and Mexico making its return for the first time since 1992, and 21 would be a record number. Provisional calendar: April 3 - Australia April 10 - China April 24 - Bahrain May 1 - Russia May 15 - Spain May 29 - Monaco June 12 - Canada June 26 - Britain July 3 - Austria July 17 - Azerbaijan July 31 - Germany Aug 7 - Hungary Aug 28 - Belgium Sept 4 - Italy Sept 18 - Singapore Sept 25 - Malaysia Oct 9 - Japan Oct 23 - U.S. Oct 30 - Mexico Nov 13 - Brazil Nov 27 - Abu Dhabi (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tom Hayward)