* Baku to make debut in July 2016
* Germany back on the calendar
By Alan Baldwin
LONDON, July 10 Azerbaijan will make its Formula
One debut next year with Germany returning after a year's
absence, according to a 21-race provisional calendar published
by the sport's governing body on Friday.
The race in Baku will be on July 17, sandwiched between
Austria and Germany.
Malaysia moves to a September slot, with the race
back-to-back with neighbouring Singapore's floodlit grand prix,
while Russia takes a May 1 date as the fourth race of the year a
weekend after Bahrain.
The Malaysian Grand Prix made its debut in 1999 as the
penultimate round of the calendar, and staged the season finale
in 2000, but moved to an early slot in 2001.
This year's Russian Grand Prix in Sochi is in October.
The 2015 calendar has 19 races, with Germany absent for
financial reasons and Mexico making its return for the first
time since 1992, and 21 would be a record number.
Teams have voiced resistance in the past to stretching the
calendar beyond 20 races because of the burden imposed on
personnel.
Hockenheim is due to host next year's German Grand Prix, a
home race for champions Mercedes, after turning down a chance to
put it on this year following problems with the Nuerburgring
circuit.
The end of July date for Germany is later than usual, with
Hungary pushed into August.
The April 3 date for Australia, which is followed
immediately by China, means the 2016 season will see the latest
start to a championship since 1988 with more races than ever
condensed into a shorter time period.
The 1988 season also started on April 3, in Brazil.
Provisional calendar:
April 3 - Australia
April 10 - China
April 24 - Bahrain
May 1 - Russia
May 15 - Spain
May 29 - Monaco
June 12 - Canada
June 26 - Britain
July 3 - Austria
July 17 - Azerbaijan
July 31 - Germany
Aug 7 - Hungary
Aug 28 - Belgium
Sept 4 - Italy
Sept 18 - Singapore
Sept 25 - Malaysia
Oct 9 - Japan
Oct 23 - U.S.
Oct 30 - Mexico
Nov 13 - Brazil
Nov 27 - Abu Dhabi
(Editing by Tom Hayward)