LONDON, Sept 28 Bahrain's controversial Formula One grand prix retained its place on a 2013 calendar published on Friday but New Jersey's inaugural race was in doubt.

The governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said Bahrain, whose race this year was overshadowed by violence between police and anti-government protesters, would be the fourth round of the 20-race championship on April 21.

New Jersey was pencilled in for June 16, subject to confirmation.

Spain, gripped by the Euro zone debt crisis, will have only one race instead of two, with a grand prix in Barcelona on May 12. Valencia has agreed to alternate.

The season will start in Australia on March 17 and end in Brazil on November 24. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)