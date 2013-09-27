LONDON, Sept 27 New Jersey was one of three grands prix listed provisionally on a record 22-race Formula One calendar published by the governing FIA on Friday.

The inaugural Grand Prix of the Americas, to be staged against a backdrop of the New York skyline, had looked doubtful earlier in the year when it was absent from a draft calendar circulated to teams.

The calendar issued by the International Automobile Federation gave New Jersey a June 1 date, a week before the Canadian race in Montreal.

The Korean Grand Prix, which moves to April 27, and a return of Mexico on Nov. 16, were also listed as provisional. Russia will make its debut with a race in Sochi on Oct 5. and Austria returns on June 22. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)