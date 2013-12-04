LONDON Dec 4 Races in New Jersey, Mexico and South Korea were dropped from Formula One's official 2014 calendar on Wednesday, with the season remaining at 19 races instead of a record 22.

All three grands prix had been listed provisionally, with asterisks against them, on a previous calendar published in September by the sport's governing International Automobile Federation (FIA).

None appeared however on the final version issued on Wednesday after a meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sports Council in Paris. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)