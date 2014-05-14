Caterham pulled out of Formula One testing in Barcelona on Wednesday because their car was too badly damaged after Kamui Kobayashi crashed on the opening day.

The Japanese smashed into the barriers in the final half hour of testing at the Circuit de Catalunya on Tuesday and the Malaysian-owned team said they had decided not to run after assessing the damage overnight.

Dutch test driver Robin Frijns had been due to take over for the final day.

"While obviously not ideal, this ensures the team can now focus on the next grand prix in Monaco, starting next week," said the team, last in the championship and yet to score a point.

