LONDON Jan 18 Malaysian-owned Caterham F1 plan to move across England in August to take over the old Arrows and Super Aguri factory near Oxford, the Formula One team said on Wednesday.

The team had sought the move to Leafield to be closer to others in central England's 'Motorsport Valley', making it easier to recruit and retain staff as well as being within easy reach of Silverstone.

"We propose moving the F1 and GP2 teams to the new site in or around August 2012, giving us ample time to build up the infrastructure required to house all the critical elements of both teams," owner Tony Fernandes said in a statement.

The Malaysian aviation entrepreneur said the plan was also to move Caterham Cars into a new development and production facility on the same site, while retaining the Hingham factory in Norfolk for composites, technology and innovation.

Caterham competed as Team Lotus last year and Lotus Racing in their debut 2010 season. They have yet to score a point in Formula One.

"This will be the next chapter in the development of both our motor racing teams and our road car company and gives us the best chance to keep progressing on track and, in future, on the road with Caterham Cars," Fernandes said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)