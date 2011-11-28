By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 28 Finishing 10th overall
in this year's Formula One world championship should boost
Caterham's budget by around $28 million for next season,
according to team owner Tony Fernandes.
Team Lotus, who will be renamed Caterham F1 next season,
were again the best of the sport's three 'new' teams in Sunday's
season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix and secured the 10th slot for
the second year running.
Under the rules of the confidential Concorde Agreement
governing the sport, that achievement will lift Caterham to
'Column One' status and a hugely increased payday when the
revenues are divided up.
"It's critical. We've gone from earning less than $8 million
to $36 million, something in that region," Fernandes told
Reuters.
"It's significant. It's taken two years of hard work, that
was our target and now we have something solid to build on,"
added the Malaysian aviation entrepreneur, who also owns English
Premier League soccer club Queens Park Rangers.
"You've got to finish 10th for two years in a row to be a
Column One team and that's what we've achieved. That's why we
were jumping around like lunatics and all the Brazilians were
confused as to why we were celebrating 10th."
The biggest danger for Team Lotus was for rain causing freak
conditions at Interlagos that might have allowed HRT or Virgin
racing to score a point and leapfrog ahead in the table.
Since they entered Formula One in 2010, none of the three
teams have scored a point and the standings are decided by
highest-placed finishes.
Team Lotus had notched up three 13th places to HRT's one
while Virgin's highest finish was 14th.
"I think when Heikki (Kovalainen) lapped (Virgin's Jerome)
D'Ambrosio for the second time, that kind of made me feel that
we'd arrived," said Fernandes.
