LONDON, July 29 The Caterham Formula One team said on Tuesday they were taking legal action against former employees who have threatened to sue for alleged unfair dismissal.

The counter claims come after the team was sold by Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes to a mystery group of Middle Eastern and Swiss investors advised by former F1 team boss Colin Kolles.

"Caterham F1 Team has read with great concern recent reports about a group of individuals who are claiming unfair dismissal from the Formula One team following its takeover by new owners," Caterham said in a statement.

"The team is now taking legal action against those parties representing the individuals concerned, and each person involved, seeking compensation for the damages suffered by the team due to the gross misrepresentation of the facts made by all those concerned."

About 40 former staff, including some senior figures, left the team after the change of ownership.

Caterham have yet to score a point in 4-1/2 seasons in Formula One and are currently 11th and last in the championship. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Goodson)