Motor racing-Growing up fast, Stroll scores first points
MONTREAL, June 11 Lance Stroll hit back at his critics in style on Sunday by taking his first Formula One points in front of a flag-waving crowd of home fans at the Canadian Grand Prix.
LONDON Feb 17 The Caterham Formula One team dropped Italian Jarno Trulli on Friday and replaced him with Russian driver Vitaly Petrov.
The move, announced in a statement by the Malaysian-owned team, meant the season will start in Australia next month without an Italian driver for the first time since 1970.
It also marked a return for Russia's first Formula One driver who was dropped by Renault, now Lotus, at the end of last season.
Caterham, formerly Team Lotus, have yet to score a point in two seasons but have high hopes for this year. Their other driver is Finland's Heikki Kovalainen. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
MONTREAL, June 11 For a moment, McLaren allowed themselves to dream at the Canadian Grand Prix before the all-too-familiar nightmare returned.