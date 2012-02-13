Feb 13 Spaniard Dani Clos will be HRT's reserve driver this season, the Madrid-based Formula One team said on Monday.

HRT, who have yet to score a point in their two seasons in the sport, announced that the 23-year-old Barcelona native would travel to all the races and take part in Friday practice at some grands prix.

The team's two race drivers are 40-year-old Spaniard Pedro de la Rosa and 35-year-old Indian Narain Karthikeyan.

Clos tested with the team in Abu Dhabi last November and had been seen as a possible race driver for a team eager to establish their Spanish credentials after a recent restructuring.

"The team has changed a lot since we met in the Abu Dhabi tests and I think it's a great opportunity," said Clos. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Peter Rutherford)