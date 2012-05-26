MONACO May 26 American Conor Daly, the son of
former Irish Formula One driver Derek Daly, was unhurt on
Saturday after his GP3 car was pitched high into metal crash
fencing in a Monaco Grand Prix support race.
The 20-year-old Indiana-born racer's Lotus hit the back of
Russian Dmitry Suranovich's Marussia, which was without a rear
wing and weaving across the track, as they exited the tunnel at
the fastest point of the street circuit.
The car took off and flew into the wire fence almost
vertically to the left, before being hurled back to the track
where it landed on its right side in a shower of sparks, debris
and bouncing wheels.
Daly climbed out and said later on his Twitter account that
he was unhurt.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Stephen Wood)