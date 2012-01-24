LONDON Jan 24 Belgian Jerome d'Ambrosio will be reserve driver for Lotus this season after making his race debut with Virgin last year, the former Renault Formula One team said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old will attend all of the grands prix and be ready to stand in for returning 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen or France's Romain Grosjean if required.

"It's an exciting next step in my career," said D'Ambrosio, who was a test driver with Renault in 2010 and has been replaced at Virgin, now renamed Marussia, by French rookie Charles Pic.

"I contested a complete season in F1 as a race driver for a smaller team where I learnt a lot about Formula One," added the Belgian, who is managed by the Luxembourg-based Gravity Sport outfit run by the Lotus team owners Genii.

"Now, I have the opportunity to work with one of the top teams with great potential for my future development." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)