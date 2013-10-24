By Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Oct 25 Wander around the pits at a
Formula One car race and you're as likely to bump into a
laptop-wielding scientist or engineer as a mechanic with a
spanner.
And the lessons they are drawing from sensors on F1 tracks,
cars and drivers are finding their way into a surprising range
of industries - from drilling oil wells to making toothpaste.
"By chance or whatever we've ended up that F1 is a very
strong metaphor for how the world is developing around a more
industrialised Internet," says Peter van Manen, managing
director of McLaren Electronic Systems, part of a group which
makes F1 cars. "You take information and you measure things, and
from that you try to adapt how things behave and flow, so you
can make performance better."
Formula One racing, born after World War II, has long
embraced rapid innovation. It can take seven years to get an
ordinary car from the drawing board to the showroom: An F1 car
may take just five months ... and have new components added to
it each race weekend.
"There are very few industries which have a similar ability
to evolve at such pace and bring components or products to
market at such speed," says Gerard Spensley, AT&T's global
accounts director for F1.
But in recent years safety concerns and fears it would
bankrupt itself have forced the sport to adopt tighter
regulations, reducing speeds and spending. This has shifted
emphasis from hardware upgrades to real-time tweaks in
efficiency and tactics to prise an extra millisecond or two from
car and driver.
To do that, teams capture gigabytes of data from more than
100 sensors on each F1 car, transmitting it back to the pit or
direct to their UK headquarters over high-speed cables. Once
engineers have analysed the data they feed advice back to the
driver - often within minutes or even seconds.
At last year's Brazilian Grand Prix, for example, the
Infiniti Red Bull Racing team's UK factory used AT&T's high
bandwidth link to assess the impact of an early collision on
driver Sebastian Vettel's car in time to send instructions to
trackside engineers ahead of the first pit stop. That gave them
time, AT&T's Spensley said, to make alterations that helped
reduce the risk of further damage to the car. Vettel finished
sixth, retaining his title.
It's this pressure-cooker data analytics which some F1
companies say offers an edge not only to racing motor cars but
to other industries grappling with big data. The appeal lies in
how F1 teams tackle grabbing information on the fly, figuring
out what's important and then converting that quickly into a
strategy.
COMPLEXITY
Leading the charge is McLaren, a racing car company founded
in 1963 and now half-owned by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Co. Its
applied technologies unit last month set up its Asian
headquarters in Singapore.
McLaren, for example, has used its experience grabbing data
from fast moving cars to help build a network of antennae,
sensors and masts for San Francisco's Bay Area Rapid Transit
(BART). The network is used to collect video surveillance of the
carriages, monitor usage and provide passengers with WiFi.
This is not, says McLaren's van Manen, as easy as it sounds.
Data bounces off walls, arrives in the wrong order or drops out
entirely. "The complexity is in the detail of dealing with both
the high volume of data and the imperfections in the world."
McLaren is now working on similar projects in Europe.
To be sure, F1 is a small industry and McLaren is being
driven in part by circumstance to seek new markets. In 2012 the
group made a pre-tax loss of 2.5 million pounds ($4.05 million).
The global market for big data is expected to be worth $23.7
billion by 2016, most of it driven by big players such as IBM
, Cisco Systems Inc and EMC Corp,
forecasts Credit Suisse.
BRAND APPEAL
Not all in the industry are convinced there's much mileage
in exporting its expertise.
"There is relevance but our analysis of the marketplace is
that we're far better concentrating very strongly on automotive
and other forms of motor sports," says Paul Newsome of Williams
F1, whose hybrid engine technology is being tested on buses.
And even those who partner with F1 acknowledge that part of
its appeal is the brand. Paul Marriott of SAP, whose
real-time data analytics product HANA is being road-tested by
McLaren, says the company also benefits from the glamorous
association with F1. A McLaren car sits in the company's
Singapore office.
But the partnerships run deeper. McLaren is working with
U.S.-based IO Data Centers LLC to make data centers more
efficient by modelling likely demand.
"Every plane and car is now driven by software, constantly
adjusting every variable. Taking that thinking and applying it
to the data center - where every input is constantly monitored
and controlled - was how the partnership was spun with McLaren,"
IO's chief innovation officer Kevin Malik said in an interview
at the company's new Singapore data center.
The way McLaren uses predictive analytics to figure out the
best time to call a racing car in for a pit-stop is helping
Britain's airport controllers anticipate which planes should
land on what runway. The software is currently being deployed at
London's Heathrow Airport, according to McLaren.
McLaren is also working with an oil and gas company to
figure out the optimal path to drill through a honeycomb of
wells 10 miles underground. The solution, says McLaren's Geoff
McGrath, is a strategy straight out of racing: measure the
condition of the car, mine the models using historical data and
then advise a course of action - which will change all the time
as new events occur.
MANUFACTURING PIT STOPS
No action is too mundane for F1 to capture and analyse.
Teams of mechanics practice changing wheels and tyres dozens of
times a day, each session captured by video monitors and then
studied for lessons.
This caught the eye of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, which
asked McLaren to help reduce the time spent switching its
toothpaste production lines. By standardizing materials, making
the machines easier to handle and reviewing teams' performance
after every batch, they cut the changeovers from 39 minutes to
15.
"Changeovers in the manufacturing world are very like pit
stops in an F1 team," says GSK's global manufacturing and supply
chief, Roger Connor.
That said, the success of F1 teams in marketing their
expertise to other industries may have less to do with their
cutting edge innovation, than with their high profile work.
"It isn't so much the technology and methods that are
driving, but that these cases are so interesting that people are
starting to pay attention to things like sensors in the
vehicle," says Craig Stires, a Singapore-based analyst with IDC.
"It creates that interest that radiates into other industries."
Whatever the reason, F1's innovation is causing ripples.
Providing high-speed connectivity to F1, for example, has helped
companies like AT&T and Tata Communications their
services overall.
Normally, setting up a network for a client would take 10
weeks, Tata Communications chief marketing officer Julie
Woods-Moss. F1 needs to have it done in three days. "So there's
been huge process innovations in the company that now we're
starting to see feeding to mainstream customers."