DAYTONA BEACH Florida Feb 16 Austin Dillon won the pole for NASCAR's Daytona 500 race with a speed of 196.019 mph in a Chevrolet at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. joined Dillon on the front row for the Feb. 23 race with a lap of 195.852 mph in a Chevrolet.

Only the two fastest cars are locked into the front row for the 500-mile season opening race.

Danica Patrick, last year's pole winner, was 25th fastest and Jimmie Johnson, the winner of last year's 500 and the overall NASCAR Sprint Cup champion, was 14th fastest. (Editing by Gene Cherry)