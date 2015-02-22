* Kyle joins brother Kurt on the sidelines

By Lewis Franck

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida, Feb 21 The Busch family suffered a second setback in as many days when younger sibling Kyle broke his leg in a support race to join suspended older brother Kurt on the sidelines of Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500.

Busch's Toyota slammed into an inside retaining wall at high speed late in Saturday's race and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was diagnosed with a compound fracture of his lower right leg and a left foot fracture.

The 29-year-old driver had qualified fourth for the 57th edition of "The Great American Race" for a team owned by three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs. He will be replaced by Matt Crafton.

Kyle is the younger brother of 2004 champion Kurt Busch, who was suspended indefinitely from racing on Friday after a Delaware court ruled a finding of likely domestic abuse against former girlfriend Patricia Driscoll.

The 35-year-old Kurt failed to overturn the suspension when a three-member panel rejected his appeal on Saturday and a last-ditch plea to NASCAR's final appeal officer Bryan Moss also ended in disappointment.

"We are unhappy with the latest decision to deny our re-appeal, but we will continue to exhaust every procedural and legal remedy we have available to us until Kurt Busch is vindicated," the driver's attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement.

"Along the way we intend to continue to call attention to the facts and witnesses that will shed light on Ms. (Patricia) Driscoll's true character, motivations and history."

Regan Smith will replace Kurt in the No. 41 Chevrolet on Sunday. (Additional reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by John O'Brien)