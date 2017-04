LONDON Oct 5 Former Formula One driver Andrea De Cesaris has died following a motorbike accident on Rome's ringroad, Italian media reported on Sunday.

De Cesaris raced for a host of teams including McLaren in 208 starts between 1980 and 1994 but never won.

His death came on the day when French F1 driver Jules Bianchi suffered a severe head injury and was fighting for his life after hitting a recovery truck at the Japanese Grand Prix. (Editing by Mark Meadows)