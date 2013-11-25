Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain drives during the first practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit on Yas Island, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

LONDON Force India's Paul Di Resta is in danger of being the man who misses out on a 2014 race seat as the tempo quickens in Formula One's game of musical chairs.

The Scot wants to stay for a fourth season but, with more drivers than places available and talk of others already being lined up for his job, is not sounding overly confident about his prospects.

"I have no idea. I need everybody's help if I can get it," Di Resta said when asked about his future after finishing 11th in Sunday's season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos.

"I've done what's asked of me when the car is under me and who knows? I'll be in competitive racing...but remaining part of Formula One has to be my ultimate goal."

Di Resta, a cousin of three-times Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti, said last week that he would be open to a switch to Indy Cars and the Ganassi seat vacated on medical grounds by his fellow Scot.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, Di Resta's team mate at Force India last year before moving to Sauber, has been tipped for a return to the Silverstone-based outfit with media reports of a preliminary agreement already in place.

The indications are that Mexican Sergio Perez will be joining him there.

WARM WORDS

Perez, whose place at McLaren is being handed to 21-year-old Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen, signed off on Sunday with a sixth place from 19th on the starting grid and warm words from principal Martin Whitmarsh.

Asked about the Mexican's prospects of ending up at Force India, Whitmarsh indicated a deal was close.

"We have done what we can to help out getting him in there and he deserves to be in F1," he told reporters, expressing sympathy for Di Resta.

"It is a complicated sport these days and there are drivers with less talent than Paul who will be in the sport - either entering the sport or remaining in the sport - and that is sad," he said.

"It hasn't been announced yet but I think it's been fairly well speculated that is what is likely to happen," he said of the prospect of Di Resta being replaced.

Speaking to reporters after the race, Perez sounded optimistic about his chances.

"It's not confirmed yet," he said when asked whether he was moving to Force India. "Obviously it is one of the options but there are also other options out there. I hope in the next few days we are going to have some news."

Well-funded Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado is seen as the man who will stop the music and trigger a dash for seats once he has decided whether to opt for Lotus or Sauber. Until he does so, everyone else must wait.

Lotus have enjoyed a winning car this season but, with financial difficulties, there are no guarantees of that continuing next season when the regulations undergo dramatic change with a new V6 turbocharged engine being introduced.

Maldonado, whose place at Williams has been taken by Ferrari's Brazilian Felipe Massa, told autosport.com that he was close to a decision.

"We have been working very hard since many months ago and now we are just waiting for confirmation - all the stuff that you need to do with contracts," he said. "But until you sign, you never know."

Lotus are sure to retain Frenchman Romain Grosjean, while Force India's Adrian Sutil has been linked to Sauber if he does not stay at his current team. (Editing by Clare Fallon)