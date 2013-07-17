By Alan Baldwin and Keith Weir
| LONDON, July 17
LONDON, July 17 Bernie Ecclestone's eye for a
deal has made him a fortune and turned Formula One motor racing
into a global money-spinner, but bribery allegations threaten
to end his long reign as the head of the business.
Ecclestone, who is 82, has been indicted in Germany in a
case relating to the sale of a stake in Formula One eight years
ago. He has denied wrongdoing in a complex case that has seen a
German banker jailed for tax evasion.
Despite his advanced age, Ecclestone remains central to the
commercial operations of a sport followed by millions of fans
around the world and now weighing a flotation on the stock
market in Singapore.
He has always said he has no plans to retire and there is no
obvious successor as chief executive, a worry for potential
investors.
Ecclestone joked recently that Manchester United soccer
manager Alex Ferguson had been wrong to retire at the age of 71.
"He shouldn't have stepped down. He's too young," the
diminutive, silver-haired Briton told Reuters as he oversaw
preparations for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona in May.
However, Ecclestone has also acknowledged that a conviction
in Germany would force him out, saying with typical bluntness
that he couldn't run the business from jail.
LIFETIME IN RACING
A former used-car salesman, Ecclestone has been immersed in
motor racing since moving into team management after failing to
make it as a driver in the 1950s.
He gained control of the commercial rights to the sport,
profiting from a growing TV market and expansion into emerging
markets.
After years as Formula One's public face, racing fans ask
him to pose for photographs and sign autographs when he appears
at race tracks alongside drivers like German world champion
Sebastian Vettel and Briton Lewis Hamilton.
Interviews and conversations, at least around the grey
paddock bus with blacked-out windows that serves as his control
centre during the European races, tend to be quick and to the
point.
Though there is no time for small talk or hesitation,
Ecclestone always provides a headline.
He has had the haunting theme tune to 'The Good, the Bad and
the Ugly' as the ringtone on his mobile phone for some years
now.
Ennio Morricone's score for the classic 1960s Italian
Spaghetti Western is just right for Formula One's stone faced
"Little Big Man" and his endless quest for a few dollars more.
In the last decade that quest has taken Formula One to
lucrative new markets in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, China, India, South
Korea and Singapore at the expense of older venues in Europe.
Ecclestone has dismissed human rights concerns about staging
the race in Bahrain, talking of giving them a new five-year
contract.
Known simply as Bernie, or just the 'Mr E' written on the
car pass that allows his sleek Mercedes limousine access to the
F1 paddock inner sanctum, the British billionaire is rarely out
of the news.
The money has come rolling in, multiplied by amazing deals
that have seen him sell Formula One several times over while
retaining a tight grip on the top job.
PITLANE DICTATOR
Ecclestone married for a third time last year to Fabiana
Flosi, a Brazilian more than 40 years his junior.
The Briton has a private jet and one of the finest
collections of classic racing cars in the world at his Biggin
Hill airfield in south London but, apart from throwing the sort
of parties that impress even the A-list celebrities attracted to
the Monaco Grand Prix, is not personally ostentatious.
He likes a game of backgammon with young and old friends,
including world champion Vettel, and a quiet night in.
His two socialite daughters from his second marriage often
feature in the gossip columns of British newspapers, drawing
criticism for their lavish lifestyles in a time of austerity.
For Ecclestone himself, money, as he has explained to many
an interviewer over the years, is merely his way of keeping the
score.
Ecclestone has a reputation for being uncompromising and
obsessively neat. The trucks in the paddock have to be lined up
with mathematical precision and in showroom condition.
By his own admission he is a dictator - a man who does a
deal on a handshake, has a fondness for the office shredder and
an aversion to email and written contracts.
He surrounds himself with a small group of deeply loyal and
well-remunerated employees, many of them dating back to the days
when he owned the Brabham team in the 1970s and 80s, who know
exactly what makes him tick.
"I don't think democracy is the way to run anything," he
once said. "Whether it's a company or anything, you need someone
who is going to turn the lights on and off."