BERLIN Dec 3 The owners of Formula One will
make a decision on whether to sell before the start of the next
season in March, the sport's commercial supremo Bernie
Ecclestone told German daily Handelsblatt.
"I believe we will decide in the next few months. I hope we
will know for sure before the start of the next season whether
CVC will sell, or not," the F1 chief executive was quoted as
saying in an interview published on Thursday.
Ecclestone said that there were some people who would like
to buy Formula One but that in reality, there were around only
four interested parties that would actually have the necessary
finances to buy the asset should CVC decide to sell.
When asked whether he would sell his own stake of 5 percent,
Ecclestone said he hadn't thought about it.
CVC Capital Partners are currently the controlling
shareholders with a 35.5 percent stake, while Ecclestone holds
5.3 percent.
U.S. investment groups BlackRock and Waddell & Reed
, along with Norway's Norges Bank, are among
other shareholders.
CVC had previously said in July that the rights holders were
under no pressure to sell.
