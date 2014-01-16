Messi eyeing 500 as Barca bid to reignite season in Clasico
MADRID Lionel Messi requires two more goals to reach 500 for Barcelona and will have his sights set on achieving the milestone against great rivals Real Madrid in Sunday's Clasico.
LONDON Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone will continue to run the motor racing business despite a forthcoming bribery trial but will face greater control from the company board, Formula One said in a statement on Thursday.
Ecclestone, who denies wrongdoing, will step down as a Formula One director pending the conclusion of a trial scheduled to start in Germany in late April, but will run the business on a day-to-day basis.
"The approval and signing of significant contracts and other material business arrangements shall now be the responsibility of the Chairman, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, and Deputy Chairman, Donald Mackenzie," the statement added.
Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.