LONDON Beijing, a city regularly shrouded in heavy industrial smog, has been listed provisionally as host of the first race of a new Formula E electric racing series in September next year.
The International Automobile Federation (FIA), which is sanctioning the city-based championship, published a 10-race provisional calendar for 2014-15 on Friday with Beijing pencilled in for September 20.
The season will end in London on June 27, 2015.
The United States will have rounds in Los Angeles and Miami.
Rome, Rio de Janeiro and Bangkok had been named previously as host cities but were replaced by Monaco, the Uruguayan coastal resort of Punta del Este and Hong Kong.
Formula E organisers said the dropped trio will be considered for future seasons.
"Since launching the Championship last year we have received formal offers from more than 25 cities all over the world making choosing just 10 very difficult indeed," said Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag.
"Today's provisional calendar sees us race in the heart of some of the most well-known cities in the world providing a fantastic backdrop and showcasing electric vehicles in their favoured urban environments."
Calendar:
2014
September 20 - Beijing*
October 18 - Putrajaya, Malaysia
November 8 - Hong Kong
December 13 - Punta del Este, Uruguay
2015
January 10 - Buenos Aires
February14 - Los Angeles
April 18 - Miami
May 9 - Monte Carlo*
May 30 - Berlin
June 27 - London
* Subject to approval by national motor sports body
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
