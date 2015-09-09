LONDON Next month's Beijing opener of the Formula E electric motor racing championship has been pushed back a week to October 24 after a request by local authorities in China.

Formula E, whose first season ended in London last June, said in a statement that Beijing authorities had made the request due to other events taking place in the Olympic Park from Oct 16-18.

"While it is regrettable that the date of the opening race has had to be delayed by one week, we understand the logistical difficulties in staging conflicting events," said Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag.

It is not the first time the series has had to tweak the schedule at short notice. Last year's Malaysian round in Putrajaya was postponed after the country's Prime Minister was unable to attend on the original date.

The 10 round calendar still has a slot to be confirmed, at an unspecified venue, on March 19 between races in Buenos Aires and Long Beach, California, while no date has been set for the season-ender in London.

