BRIEF-Bebe Stores says committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
LONDON Dec 20 Boston Celtics basketball owner Wyc Grousbeck and his business partners have invested millions of dollars in the Formula E electric car racing series that will start next year, its organisers said on Friday.
Grousbeck is making the investment through Causeway Media Partners, a fund he set up in May and which has been backed by a number of NFL and NBA team owners.
Financial details were not disclosed but media reports said they were injecting $21 million into the project.
"We believe Formula E is a great evolutionary step in motorsport and a way to entertain millions around the world while driving the development of the best possible electric vehicles," Grousbeck said in a statement.
Formula E will stage its first race in Beijing next September and is planning a series of city centre races using battery-powered vehicles capable of speeds of 220 kph.
Spaniards Enrique Banuelos and Alejandro Agag have committed about $100 million to develop the format. Grousbeck will join the board of Formula E as part of the agreement.
(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Bebe Stores Inc - On March 28, 2017, Bebe Stores, Inc. committed to close 21 Bebe Store locations - SEC Filing
* Nutrisystem Inc -Effective as of April 4, board approved amendment to article III, section 4 of co's amended and restated bylaws to eliminate removal bylaw
* Files for resale of its common stock of up to $439.2 million