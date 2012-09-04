By Alan Baldwin
| LONDON, Sept 4
LONDON, Sept 4 Formula One giants McLaren are
keen to be involved in a new global electric motor racing series
set to start in 2014 and could even enter a team at some stage,
according to principal Martin Whitmarsh.
The Formula E series, to be promoted by a Hong Kong-based
consortium led by Spanish businessmen, will be sanctioned by the
governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) with plans
for a grid of 10 teams and 20 drivers.
The plan is for hour-long city-centre races in at least 10
different landmark locations around the world with drivers
having to change cars at pitstops due to the batteries lasting
only 15-20 minutes.
The world of Formula One, a series on the cutting-edge of
technology but still one where the ear-splitting roar of a V8
engine is a key attraction for 'petrolhead' fans, is keeping a
close watch on what promises to be a silent revolution.
"I think there's quite a lot of interest... it's something
that McLaren would be delighted to be involved with so we're
obviously looking at it at the moment. Who knows, we might pop
up in it," Whitmarsh told Reuters.
"I think we're looking at all sorts of things. I think it's
a good initiative and we'd be delighted in whatever form to be
involved with it."
McLaren are far more than just a Formula One team these
days, having diversified into a range of applied technologies
and manufacturing their own sportscar at their Woking
headquarters.
They are also the official suppliers of electronic control
units to Formula One and NASCAR and have developed a 120KW
E-Motor for hybrid and electric vehicles.
Asked whether McLaren might consider entering a team in the
series, Whitmarsh replied: "At some point, yes. But that's not
at the moment.
"We are looking at the technology challenge and how we can
contribute there. But I think the sport has to evolve and change
and I personally think they are good technical challenges and
those are the things McLaren enjoys and flourishes at."
SILENT CARS
Formula One already uses KERS kinetic energy recovery
systems and will take another technology leap in 2014 when a new
1.6 litre turbo-charged V6 engine is due to be introduced.
The cars will be expected to run in electric mode only in
the pitlane.
The lack of noise has been singled out as a possible danger
as well as a turn-off for fans but others see the silence as
another potential benefit even if the technology is already
available to create synthetic engine sounds.
Whitmarsh said he had driven an all-electric Nissan Leaf
with his family recently and, while he found it an eerie
experience, his children loved it.
"What we've got to appeal to isn't old buggers like us," he
smiled. "We've got to be looking to the future and the sport has
to be socially relevant.
"We are increasingly going to get silent cars and I think in
the coming short order you will see a number of very exciting
things from McLaren which are resonating with some of these
challenges."
Racers appearing in a regular FIA news conference in Belgium
at the weekend were sceptical about there ever being a silent F1
with electric cars, although seven times champion Michael
Schumacher was intrigued by the idea of drivers hearing the
crowd rather than the other way around.
Most of those currently in the sport doubt they will see a
circuit-based electric formula similar to F1 in their careers
but Mercedes GP chief executive Nick Fry was less sure.
"I think it's inevitable that it will become an electric
series," Fry, who recalled writing a strategy paper for Ford in
the 1970s on electric vehicles, told Reuters.
"But the question is 'Is that 10 years away or 20 years
away?'. Just as more and more electricity is being generated by
wind and other natural sources I'm sure motor racing and road
cars will all go in that direction. But it will be a long
process, it's not going to happen overnight."
PERFECT TEST-BED
Formula One could be the perfect test-bed for many of the
electrical innovations of interest to the automobile industry.
"The beauty of motorsport and Formula One in general is that
we can try out things very quickly and we apply huge amounts of
engineering intellect to a problem which tends to move it on
more quickly than it would do in automotive or defence or
aerospace," said Fry.
"When you are up in the sky, there's a limit to the risks
you can take."
Motorcycle racing has already tried out electric bikes,
notably in Isle of Man TT, and battery technology is no longer
the limiting factor that it was in the past.
"The technology is there today to put an electric circuit
underneath the tarmac and for the car above it to be charged as
the car goes along, sort of a giant Scalextric (slot car racing
set," said Fry, whose team worked on the aerodynamics of the
240kph Formulec Formula E prototype under their former
incarnation as Brawn GP.
"As sure as eggs are eggs someone is going to do that and
enable these cars to run a normal length race. To start with it
will be on an experimental level but sooner or later someone is
going to be doing it on a proper circuit."
Formula One heads to Monza, the temple of Italian motorsport
where Ferrari fans worship at the altar of the internal
combustion engine, for a grand prix on Sunday that is a festival
of noise and colour.
For some residents and environmentalists, who have
complained in the past about the decibel levels from the wooded
royal park, the dawn of an electric era cannot come soon enough.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by...)