LONDON, Sept 27 Beijing, a city regularly shrouded in heavy industrial smog, has been listed provisionally as host of the first race of a new Formula E electric racing series in September next year.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA), which is sanctioning the city-based championship, published a 10-race provisional calendar for 2014-15 on Friday with Beijing pencilled in for Sept. 20.

The season will end in London on June 27, 2015.

The United States will have rounds in Los Angeles and Miami.

Rome, Rio de Janeiro and Bangkok had been named previously as host cities but were replaced by Monaco, the Uruguayan coastal resort of Punta del Este and Hong Kong.

Formula E organisers said the dropped trio will be considered for future seasons.

"Since launching the Championship last year we have received formal offers from more than 25 cities all over the world making choosing just 10 very difficult indeed," said Formula E chief executive Alejandro Agag.

"Today's provisional calendar sees us race in the heart of some of the most well-known cities in the world providing a fantastic backdrop and showcasing electric vehicles in their favoured urban environments."

Calendar:

2014

Sept. 20 - Beijing*

Oct. 18 - Putrajaya, Malaysia

Nov. 8 - Hong Kong

Dec. 13 - Punta del Este, Uruguay

2015

Jan. 10 - Buenos Aires

Feb.14 - Los Angeles

April 18 - Miami

May 9 - Monte Carlo*

May 30 - Berlin

June 27 - London

* Subject to approval by national motor sports body

