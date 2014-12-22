MARANELLO, Italy Ferrari, Formula One's oldest and most glamorous team, have made sweeping changes as they regroup for 2015 after their first season without a win since 1993.

The following factbox looks at the main changes at the Maranello team in 2014.

- - - -

* Dec 22 - Ferrari confirm that senior Mercedes engineer Jock Clear is to join as engineering director, replacing the departed Pat Fry.

* Dec 19 - Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne, dropped by Toro Rosso in November, replaces Spaniard Pedro De la Rosa as a test driver.

* Dec 17 - Tyre expert Hirohide Hamashima, a former Bridgestone motorsport tyre development boss, leaves Ferrari.

* Dec 16 - Ferrari announce the departures of chief designer Nikolas Tombazis and engineering director Pat Fry, two of the key men responsible for designing the 2014 car. James Allison handed responsibility for the technical side.

* Dec 15 - Mexican Esteban Gutierrez, dropped at the end of the season by Sauber, is appointed test and reserve driver for 2015.

* Nov 24 - Maurizio Arrivabene takes over as team principal, replacing Marco Mattiacci, who leaves the company.

* Nov 20 - Ferrari announce that double world champion Fernando Alonso is leaving and will be replaced by quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who joins from Red Bull on a three-year deal. He will partner Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 champion.

* Sept 10 - Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo says he will leave on Oct. 13, handing over to Fiat Chrysler chief executive Sergio Marchionne. Montezemolo had been chairman since 1991 and also worked with team founder Enzo Ferrari.

*Aug 1 - Ferrari confirm the departure of engine designer Luca Marmorini. Mattia Binotto takes his place.

* May 11 - Ferrari go a year without a win.

* April 14 - Stefano Domenicali, appointed team principal in 2008, resigns after the new V6 turbo era starts with nothing better than two fourth places from three races. He is replaced by Marco Mattiacci, Ferrari's North America president.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)