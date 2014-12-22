MARANELLO, Italy, Dec 22 Ferrari, Formula One's
oldest and most glamorous team, have made sweeping changes as
they regroup for 2015 after their first season without a win
since 1993.
The following factbox looks at the main changes at the
Maranello team in 2014.
- - - -
* Dec 22 - Ferrari confirm that senior Mercedes engineer
Jock Clear is to join as engineering director, replacing the
departed Pat Fry.
* Dec 19 - Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne, dropped by Toro Rosso
in November, replaces Spaniard Pedro De la Rosa as a test
driver.
* Dec 17 - Tyre expert Hirohide Hamashima, a former
Bridgestone motorsport tyre development boss, leaves Ferrari.
* Dec 16 - Ferrari announce the departures of chief designer
Nikolas Tombazis and engineering director Pat Fry, two of the
key men responsible for designing the 2014 car. James Allison
handed responsibility for the technical side.
* Dec 15 - Mexican Esteban Gutierrez, dropped at the end of
the season by Sauber, is appointed test and reserve driver for
2015.
* Nov 24 - Maurizio Arrivabene takes over as team principal,
replacing Marco Mattiacci, who leaves the company.
* Nov 20 - Ferrari announce that double world champion
Fernando Alonso is leaving and will be replaced by quadruple
world champion Sebastian Vettel, who joins from Red Bull on a
three-year deal. He will partner Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007
champion.
* Sept 10 - Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo says he
will leave on Oct. 13, handing over to Fiat Chrysler chief
executive Sergio Marchionne. Montezemolo had been chairman since
1991 and also worked with team founder Enzo Ferrari.
*Aug 1 - Ferrari confirm the departure of engine designer
Luca Marmorini. Mattia Binotto takes his place.
* May 11 - Ferrari go a year without a win.
* April 14 - Stefano Domenicali, appointed team principal in
2008, resigns after the new V6 turbo era starts with nothing
better than two fourth places from three races. He is replaced
by Marco Mattiacci, Ferrari's North America president.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)