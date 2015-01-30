Jan 30 Ferrari hope their race pace will be more in line with their qualifying speed this season after changes to their under-performing Formula One power unit over the winter.

"We had a number of issues with last year's engine and power unit," technical director James Allison said after the team's online presentation of the new SF15-T car that they hope will return Ferrari to the top of the podium after a blank 2014.

"Early on in the season the power delivery was not particularly sophisticated and it was quite tough for the drivers to get the type of throttle response that they wanted.

"It improved a lot during the season and we take that a step further for the SF15-T."

Ferrari failed to win a race last year, their first such blank since 1993, and have also made big changes to their management and technical staff.

Allison, who is now in overall charge of the car, said the team struggled last year to recover sufficient electrical energy from the turbo to be competitive and had an "unacceptably large gap" in performance relative to rivals.

"It was one of the reasons Ferrari's qualifying performance was relatively stronger compared with their race performance last year," added the Briton.

"We have tried to change the architecture of the engine to make it a better compromise between qualifying and racing performance."

Allison said tweaks to the engine regulations, allowing Ferrari to continue to develop their power unit during the season according to a system of 'tokens', would also help close the gap between them and champions Mercedes.

"It's quite galling to have an idea for how you might improve your car but to not be able to do so because the regulations would freeze a certain part of that design for a whole season," he said.

"It is frustrating to sit there looking at something on the shelf that you know can deliver more performance... so it is good to have the flexibility that we will enjoy in 2015 to keep that development programme going during the year.

"It will allow us, if we do a good job, to develop stronger and faster than we would do otherwise."

Allison also pointed to the more tightly packaged rear of the Ferrari as another area where improvements had been made both in design and the wind tunnel. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)