Ferrari suspended activities at their Formula One factory in Maranello on Tuesday after an earthquake struck the nearby region and was felt across northern and central Italy.

A team spokesman said there had been no damage to any of the facilities but employees had been released to allow them to join their families.

The 5.8 magnitude quake struck near Modena, the second since a May 20 tremor that destroyed hundreds of buildings and forced more than 7,000 people to sleep outdoors in tents, killing at least 10.

Ferrari are currently preparing for next week's Canadian Grand Prix with Spaniard Fernando Alonso leading the championship after finishing third in Monaco on Sunday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)