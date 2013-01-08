Ferrari have begun work on a new factory building at their Maranello headquarters in Italy that will be home to their Formula One team.

"The first excavations have indeed begun of the foundations of the building that will house the offices of the management, engineers and administrative staff along with the working areas of the team," Ferrari said on their website (www.ferrari.com).

It said the location, already owned by Ferrari, was currently used as a car park and was between the renowned Cavallino restaurant and the existing team building that dates back to the days of late founder Enzo Ferrari.

Ferrari, the only team to have raced in every Formula One championship since 1950, are currently alone in building their F1 cars and engines on the same site.

The road car production line, which turns out thousands of sportscars every year, is also alongside. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)