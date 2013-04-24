Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives during the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix at the Sakhir circuit, south of Manama April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

The rear wing problem that wrecked Fernando Alonso's hopes of winning in Bahrain last weekend was due to a rare component failure within the DRS system, Ferrari said after an investigation.

"It's the first problem of its kind on this system seen on the three years during which it has been used," the Italian team said on their website.

"The failure is not something that causes concern for the long term."

The DRS (drag reduction system) is a driver-operated adjustable flap that can be opened to provide more speed for overtaking in certain designated zones on the circuit.

Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali said Sunday's failure had prevented the Spaniard, who had been in second place, from fighting Red Bull's eventual winner Sebastian Vettel for the victory.

Alonso, who won the previous race in China, finished the Bahrain Grand Prix in eighth place and is fourth overall in the standings and 30 points behind Vettel.

