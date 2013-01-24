Jan 24 Brazilian Felipe Massa will be the first to drive Ferrari's 2013 Formula One car with last year's championship runner-up Fernando Alonso having to wait until Feb. 19, the Italian team said on Thursday.

Ferrari said on their website (www.ferrari.com) that Massa, whose place at the team was uncertain for much of last year before he secured a one-year extension, would be in the car at the first pre-season test in Jerez from Feb. 5-7.

Spanish development driver Pedro De la Rosa, who raced for the now-departed HRT team last year and will carry out much of the simulator work this year, will take over for his Ferrari debut on the remaining day.

Alonso, Spain's double world champion who took the title battle down to the wire last year before losing out to Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, will have his turn in Barcelona at the second of three pre-season tests.

He will test for three of the four days with Massa having the final one. They will then alternate in the final test in Barcelona from Feb. 28 to March 3.

The new Ferrari is due to be unveiled at the team's Maranello factory on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)