Motor racing-Wehrlein cleared for Canada
LONDON, June 1 Sauber Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein has been cleared for next week's Canadian Grand Prix after medical tests following a crash in Monaco on Sunday.
Jan 31 The Ferrari Formula One team announced their first Chinese sponsor on Thursday, a maker of components for heavy industrial vehicles a world away from the glamour of the Italian company's supercars.
Ferrari said in a statement that the deal with Weichai Power would run to the end of the 2016 season.
China is a major market for Ferrari, who have had a presence there for more than 20 years. The team were overall runners-up in Formula One last season and are the only ones to have competed in every championship since 1950. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, June 1 Sauber Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein has been cleared for next week's Canadian Grand Prix after medical tests following a crash in Monaco on Sunday.
ROME, June 1 Yamaha's MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has been passed fit to compete at his home Italian Grand Prix this weekend after injuring his abdomen and chest in a motocross accident.