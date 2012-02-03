LONDON Feb 3 Spanish bank Santander have extended their sponsorship of Fernando Alonso's Ferrari until the end of the 2017 season, the Italian Formula One team said on Friday.

The biggest bank in the troubled Eurozone had previously signed a five-year deal with the sport's oldest and most successful team, whose main driver is Spain's double champion Alonso, from the start of 2010.

Alonso's contract runs to the end of 2016.

"We are pleased to have extended our relationship with the Santander Bank," said team principal Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

"In these first two years together, we have been able to see on a daily basis how much our two companies share the same values." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)