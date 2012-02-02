Ferrari's logo is seen on a new model of Ferrari FF car during the ''Wrooom, F1 and MotoGP Press Ski Meeting'', Ducati and Ferrari's annual media gathering, in Madonna di Campiglio January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/Files

Ferrari have cancelled the launch of their new Formula One car on Friday due to snow and freezing temperatures in Maranello, the Italian team said.

"The decision was taken because of the weather conditions and because of the difficulties that would have faced the 300 or so people due to attend from the team partners, the authorities and representatives of the media in their attempts to get to Maranello," Ferrari said in a statement on Thursday.

Photographs and details will still be available on the www.ferrari.com website.

The car, which Ferrari hope will take them back to the top of the table after winning only one race with Fernando Alonso last season, is due to make its track debut at the Jerez circuit in southern Spain next Tuesday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)