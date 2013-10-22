Force India Formula One driver Paul di Resta of Britain races during the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

NEW DELHI Force India driver Paul Di Resta acknowledged his uncertain Formula One future on Tuesday while pointing out that he was not the only driver facing problems.

The 27-year-old Scot's poor run of form in the second half of the season has fuelled speculation that the Silverstone-based team might drop him and bring back Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg, who has also been linked with Lotus.

Di Resta, whose dip in form coincided with a change in the compound and structure of Pirelli tyres, did not deny that his Formula One future hung in the balance ahead of Sunday's Indian Grand Prix.

"Not only me," added a sombre De Resta, who scored points in seven of his first eight races before hitting a rough patch that included three retirements.

"It's tough because of circumstances that don't help drivers that don't have big funding. The team know knows what I can do. They gave me the tool to achieve what I can."

His German team mate Adrian Sutil confirmed he had been talking to Force India management to secure his seat next year.

"Yes, of course," said the German who, since his 2007 debut, has raced for the same team whho have gone from Jordan to Midland to Spyker and to Force India.

"I know them very well after so many years. It's open talk," said Sutil while sharing Di Resta's view on an overall uncertainty in the paddock.

"Half the field is uncertain. No one knows where it goes, it can change very quickly. Even a contract doesn't mean a lot nowadays."

The lanky German would not elaborate on the outcome of his negotiation with the team management but was already talking of an improved performance next season.

"I'm looking to a good future next year and it should be, hopefully, a very good year," he said.

"It has to be a good one because we stopped very early (this year) with the development. So the car has to be doubly good next year."

(Editing by John Mehaffey)