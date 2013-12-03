LONDON Dec 3 German Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Force India next season, the British-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.

Hulkenberg, 26, previously drove for Force India in 2012 before moving to Sauber.

"I am happy to come back to Sahara Force India. The team is aiming high for next year and I believe that the experience I have gained over the years will help us achieve those goals," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)