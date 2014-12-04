LONDON Dec 4 Force India will use Toyota's wind tunnel in Germany for all their aerodynamic testing from next season, the British-based Formula One team announced on Thursday.

"The decision to use Toyota's facility in Cologne is indicative of our ambitions to continue as a competitive force in Formula One," said team principal Vijay Mallya in a statement.

"It's one of the most significant decisions in our history and gives us access to what is regarded as one of the finest wind tunnels in the world."

The team said their own wind tunnel facilities in Brackley, England, would remain operational and available for external customers.

Mercedes-powered Force India finished the season sixth overall. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)