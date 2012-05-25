MONACO May 25 Formula One motor racing has
installed Nestle's Peter Brabeck as its chairman following a
board meeting at the Monaco Grand Prix on Friday, Brabeck told
Reuters.
The motor racing series has been cleared to float on the
stock market in Singapore but Brabeck, who chairs Swiss food
group Nestle, said no final decision had been taken on
whether to proceed with a listing that could value the business
at some $10 billion.
"It was the first time that the board had a report on the
preparation, there was pre-valuation of the whole process. I
think we made a step forwards but no decision has been taken."
"Within the board there is an IPO committee and the
committee will come back to the full board when it feels that
the next board meeting is necessary," he added.
"We have not even fixed the next meeting. We left this thing
open."