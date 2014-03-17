LONDON, March 17 The new Formula E motor racing series will be broadcast on Britain's ITV commercial television network, organisers said on Monday, a move that should help to raise the profile of the electric car races.

The UK deal follows broadcast agreements with Rupert Murdoch's Fox to show races in the United States and more than 80 other territories, and a separate agreement with TV Asahi in Japan.

"We're delighted to be announcing this partnership with ITV today and to be securing live, free-to-air coverage of all Formula E races for our UK fans," said Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Formula E.

The series, sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation and backed by the likes of tyre maker Michelin and car manufacturer Renault, debuts in Beijing in September and race venues include Monaco, London, Miami and Los Angeles.

Formula One motor racing is shown on BSkyB and the BBC in Britain.