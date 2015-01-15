LONDON Jan 15 Hockenheim will host this year's German Grand Prix instead of alternating with the Nuerburgring, Formula One's commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone told Reuters on Thursday.

"It's going to be at Hockenheim, we're in the middle of doing something with them. It can't be Nuerburgring because there's nobody there," said the 84-year-old Briton.

Hockenheim hosted last year's German race under an agreement to alternate with the Nuerburgring, which is under new ownership. The 2015 calendar does not currently specify a venue for the July 29 race, however.

"We've got a contract in place (with Hockenheim), we just have to amend the years of the contract. It was alternating with Nuerburgring so we'll just take that out," said Ecclestone. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)