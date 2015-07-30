Mercedes Formula One driver Nico Rosberg of Germany celebrates winning the German F1 Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/Files

Hockenheim is hoping to win back German Formula One fans after their home race was cancelled this year, and following poor attendances in 2014, by announcing cheaper tickets for youngsters and those buying early for 2016.

This year's German Grand Prix was dropped due to financial difficulties but the race is back on next season's 21-round provisional calendar.

Hockenheim and the Nuerburgring have an alternation agreement for the race but the latter dropped out after a change of ownership while the former was unwilling to step in at short notice this year.

Organisers said advance sales for 2016 would start on Friday -- exactly a year before the July 31 race -- with a revised 'family friendly' pricing structure.

A limited offering will see three-day weekend tickets priced from 99 euros ($108.59), the price of a standard Sunday ticket, while children under six get in for free. Under-16s can buy weekend tickets for 50 euros.

The move follows reduced prices introduced by Silverstone for this year's British Grand Prix and which were rewarded with a crowd of 140,000 on race day.

Hockenheim's Sunday attendance in 2014 was put at 55,000, despite it being the home race for dominant Mercedes.

"We are delighted to host another Formula One race in Germany after a year's break. The signs for German fans in particular so far are very good," Hockenheim circuit managing director Georg Seiler said in a statement.

"We are excited to welcome F1 and its incredible fans back to Hockenheim and are looking forward to a packed Motodrom next July."

Since last year's German Grand Prix, four times world champion Sebastian Vettel has moved from Red Bull to Ferrari -- following in the footsteps of compatriot and seven times champion Michael Schumacher, who was always a big draw at home.

Force India's German driver Nico Hulkenberg won this year's Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race while Nico Rosberg is again challenging Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)